Sudan: Government, SPLM-Agar Sign Framework Protocol

24 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The government and Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM-Malik Agar, one of the Revolutionary Front factions, singed on Friday a Peace Framework Protocol as part of the Two Areas Negotiation track.

First Vice-President of the Sovereign Council and Head of Government Delegation, Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo signed for the Government and General Ahmed Al-Omda signed for SPLM and the Revolutionary Front as Advisor of President of the South Sudan for Security Affairs Tott Gulwak , the Chief Mediator , signed on behalf of the mediation.

The signing ceremony was attended by President of South Sudan General Salva Kiir Mayardit and leaders of the Revolutionary Front, Dr Al-Hadi Idris, Al-Taher Hagar, Meni Arko Minawi, Dr Jibril Ibrahim, Osama Saeed, Mohamed Dawood and Mohamed Al-Gakomi as well as representatives of government and SPLM delegations, UN, UNAMID, IGAD, an number of diplomatic corps in South Sudan and Sudan's friends.

The Framework Agreement signed by the two parties covers issues of legislations, lands, power and wealth and security arrangements.

