Sudan: We Are Seeking Comprehensive Peace in the Two Countries in 2020 - Salva Kiir

Juba — President of South Sudan State General Salva Kiir Mayardit stressed importance of achievement of peace in Sudan.

Addressing a signing ceremony of Framework Protocol between the government and SPLM-Agar faction at the Presidential Palace in Juba Friday, President Kiir called the Sudanese parties to commit to implementation of the agreement for reaching a final comprehensive peace deal between the government and all components of the Revolutionary Front so as to set the 2020 as year for peace in Sudan and South Sudan State.

.He renews his government 'as keenness on achievement of peace in the two countries through going on negotiation with the opposition in the South Sudan, saying we are not hasty for war for we will gain nothing.

He indicated that formation of the government of national unity in his country would help in ending problems , return of exchange of trade and opening of roads a matter which would facilitate communication between the two people.

President Salva Kiir urged partners to support peace efforts in Sudan and South Sudan State.

The President of South Sudan condemned Abyei incident and described it as brutal and held the former regime in Sudan responsible of proliferation of weapons in the area.