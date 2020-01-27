Sudan: We Are Stepping Steadily Towards Peace That Will Establish New Era - Daglo

Juba — First Vice-President of the Sovereign Council and Head of the Government delegation for Peace Talks Lieutenants General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo has underscored keenness of the transitional government of Sudan to reach peace that would change people's life and establish new era.

Addressing singing ceremony of the Political and Security Arrangements Agreement with The Sudan People's Liberation Movement(SPLM)-Malik Agar faction in Juba , South Sudan, Friday that the agreement signals solidity of resolve and strength of partnership for reaching peace agreement that would establish new era free of injustices and marginalization.

" The Sudanese people at war areas have paid exorbitant price due to in sutice , marginalization and political exploitation" Lieutenant General Daglo added, saying the time has come to pay prices of peace, political exploitation and wars for sake of Sudanese people's decent life.

He said we are stepping steadily with our partners and regional and international partners towards peace and goals which are not far or impossible.

Lieutenant General Daglo lauded efforts made by President of South Sudan General Salva Kiir Mayardit and partners on achievement of peace for stability of Sudan.