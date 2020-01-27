Sudan Won't Join Failing States' Club, Arman

Juba — Deputy Chairman of the Sudan Peoples' Liberation Movement (SPLM)-Agar faction Yasser Arman, said signing Framework Protocol with the transitional government was peace beginning.

Arman , who was addressing a singing ceremony at Presidential Place in Juba Friday, said "Sudan will not collapse and will not join the failing states club, saying Sudan will successfully pass into peace.

He stated we are working for effective and productive partnership with the Sovereign Council with military and civilian components, regular forces, Rapid Support Forces , Forces of Freedom and Change , and Council of Ministers for sake of development and stability within framework of new Sudan.

The Deputy Chairman of the Revolutionary Front said the Front would work for establishment of new relations among Sudanese society, Sovereignty Council , Forces of Freedom and Change all the Sudanese people for sake of the future..

He said that the Sudanese are looking forward for unity of Sudan and South Sudan within leadership of President Salva Kiir as well as establishment of strategic relations between the two countries.

Arman renewed readiness of SPLM-Agar for coordination and joint work with Al-Hilu's wing so as the two areas all the conflict areas in Sudan move to stability and sustainable peace.

He called for establishing new military system from experiences of the Armed Force , the Rapid Support Forces and the Revolutionary Front.

Arman congratulated the mediation and the government delegation for their efforts made to reach agreement , commending patronage of Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo for the agreement, saying in this connection I swear he was keen on peace and I hope this spirit prevails at implementation of the agreement.