South Africa: Beware the Weaponisation of Social Media - Twitter Is Not Reality, the Twitterati Are Not 'The Public'

27 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Imraan Buccus

Twitter is a particularly malignant form of social media. A vocal minority on Twitter has the capacity to punch far above its numerical weight and to make a significant impact on the wider public sphere -- and that's what the EFF has done to further its brand of authoritarian populism.

Last week's judgment in the Gauteng High Court in favour of Thandeka Gqubule and Anton Harber, and against Mbuyiseni Mdlozi and the EFF, is an important win for democracy.

Around the world, the rise of social media has enabled dishonesty to be weaponised in new and dangerous ways. The mainstream media, always imperfect, has often compromised its credibility in the rush to search for 'clicks' on social media. The result has been the rise of anti-democratic, and sometimes even fascist forms of politics driven by Facebook, WhatsApp and, above all, by Twitter.

Social media has changed the public sphere as radically as the invention of the printing press did in Medieval Europe. As is always the case with rapid change, it will take some time for our institutions and laws to catch up to the new reality.

In 2016 the shock election of Donald Trump was often described as "the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
ICT
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows
Magufuli Sacks Home Affairs Minister for Unsanctioned Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.