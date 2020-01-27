Gambia: Rongo's Case Against IGP, 9 Others Commences

The 30 million dalasi claim by renowned musician Rongo against the Inspector General of Police, Director-General of the drug squad and 9 others yesterday proceeded before the Banjul High Court.

Momodou Lamin Jarju alias Rongo is claiming for 10 million dalasis for his unlawful arrest and detention, 10 million dalasis for malicious prosecution for several offences and 10 million dalasis for loss of earnings occasioned by the unlawful arrest, detention and malicious prosecution.

The plaintiff, 'Rongo' is a musician and a native of Banjulunding, in Kombo North district, while the defendants are Momodou Lungs Jarju, who is the Alkalo of Banjulunding, Imam Yahya Bah, Malang Njie, Modou Badjie, Landing Korteh, Lamin Nafulou Jarju, Jarbel Ceesay, Foday Barry, Inspector General of Police and Director-General of Drug Law Enforcement Agency Gambia (DLEAG). The first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh defendants, are residents of Banjulunding. The 8thdefendant Foday Barry was a senior officer of DLEAG.

Appearing before Justice Sainabou Wadda-Cisse, Lawyer Bory S. Touray for Rongo told the court that they are ready to proceed. All the defendants were present except Alkalo Momodou Lungs Jarju, Malang Njie and Jabbel Ceesay. The IGP and DG DLEA were not present but they were represented by State Counsel M. Sowe. Counsel Sanna Badjie represented the other defendants.

The defence submitted their statement of defence and 11 exhibits to support their case. The exhibits included a judgment of a criminal case by the Banjul Magistrate's Court dated 1st November 2012 in favour of Rongo. The artist also tendered a copy of the report compiled by NDEA along with other documents.

Lawyer B.S. Touray told the court that they now want to continue with the case adding that the documents tendered are relevant to their case.

The trial judge admitted and marked the documents as defence exhibits.

The matter was adjourned till the 29th January 2020 at 11:00 am.