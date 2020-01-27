Gambia: PURA Engages Community Radios On Regulatory Measures

The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) has yesterday the 23th of January 2020, engaged community radio Stations on regulatory issues with a view to taking the necessary approaches needed to enhance sector growth.

The event that took place at the PURA main conference hall brought together stakeholders from the community radio stations to discuss the challenges the community radio stations are facing in disseminating relevant information to their various communities.

Mr. Momodou Jallow the Director General of PURA said the broadcasting sector; particularly radio has grown significantly over the last few years.

"As the sector regulator responsible for licensing in broadcasting, PURA has a number of objectives which range across both community and teaching considerations," he said.

DG Jallow said the media has served as an important interface between agencies of government like PURA and the public.

"Gambians are very much aware of the activities of the Authority and therefore, the Authority relies and will continue to rely on and strengthen collaboration with the media in the dissemination of important information to the public," he said.

He said they are cognizant of the closing boundaries between traditional radio platforms and online platforms which have allowed radio to expand its presence and reach.

"Almost all radio stations currently have a digital presence allowing you to broadcast even outside the confines of the Gambia," he noted.

Alieu Ngum Chairperson PURA Board of Directors for his part said from the development of regulatory frameworks to its most recent move to allow for growth, the Authority has ensured that the country remains relevant among nations adopting international best practices in the broadcasting sphere.

"We cannot deny the fact that community radios have the potential of promoting seamless communication within their various communities reach as they will be able to disseminate news and current affairs where the national broadcasters and other commercial radios don't have the reach or have limited coverage," he said.

PURA Chairperson Board of Directors said as they are responsible for licensing in broadcasting, the expansion and growth can be attributable to clear institutional direction, focused leadership and an empowered workforce.