Gambia: Electoral Reform and a New Constitution

24 January 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

A referendum under the 1997 Constitution which is now in force requires the participation of fifty percent of registered voters and seventy five percent of those who voted for a yes vote to prevail. It would however be injustice of the highest order if a referendum takes place without the registration of voters that should include all those who are qualified to vote but are yet to be registered.

The last registration of voters took place in 2016 before the 2016-2018 electoral cycle. It is therefore absolutely necessary for general registration to take place to enable everyone who is qualified to vote to participate in the referendum that would determine whether Gambia has the constitution of a third republic or retain the constitution of the second republic as amended.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.