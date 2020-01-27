Gambia: Electoral Reform and a New Constitution

A referendum under the 1997 Constitution which is now in force requires the participation of fifty percent of registered voters and seventy five percent of those who voted for a yes vote to prevail. It would however be injustice of the highest order if a referendum takes place without the registration of voters that should include all those who are qualified to vote but are yet to be registered.

The last registration of voters took place in 2016 before the 2016-2018 electoral cycle. It is therefore absolutely necessary for general registration to take place to enable everyone who is qualified to vote to participate in the referendum that would determine whether Gambia has the constitution of a third republic or retain the constitution of the second republic as amended.