South Africa: Schoolchildren Campaign to Preserve Their Future in the Face of Climate Crisis

27 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Lelethu Tonisi

As each day passes, the effects of the climate crisis take a day away from future generations. Representing those generations outside the Gauteng Legislature, standing with a handful of climate activists from Extinction Rebellion, were two young learners determined to fight for their future.

Jacob Gordon is 14 years old in Grade 9 at King David Victory Park and he wants to be a conservationist one day. He didn't ask for permission at school to join the picket, but felt the need to be part of it mainly because of his concern for animals. He said after a shouting and screaming match with his parents, they gave in.

"It's not their future as much as it is ours"

He is passionate about animal species and nature and feels climate change is destroying that. He says that in the next 50 years it is estimated that more than a million species of animals could be extinct.

"If that happens, we're also going to be a part of it, we're also going to be extinct because the fact is, we can't survive without animals or plants and this scares me. So I want to be part of the change."

He said that...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

