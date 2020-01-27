South Africa: The WEF and the Confidence Conundrum

27 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tim Cohen

The World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland provides an ideal opportunity to pop a dipstick into the global psyche and take a stab at the levels of confidence, at least as it applies to the titans and the global elite. But that dipstick is showing measures that are unusually all over the place and the result is that we can conclude without hesitation that the future is either fabulous, or terrible. And that's the simple answer.

What is the state of global confidence? Are we all heading in the right direction? Or exactly the wrong direction? It's a frustrating and irritating question, because for a start, it's massively hard to tell, but it's also so fundamentally intrinsic to our lives. Confidence constitutes the most important factor in its own feedback look - and vice versa.

But there are also two peculiar problems at the moment: First, the most concrete indicators are just all over the place. And the second problem is that confidence levels and where you are on the political spectrum are fairly tightly aligned - the global right is confident, the global left is miserable. That's always been somewhat true, but the effect is particularly pronounced at the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows
Magufuli Sacks Home Affairs Minister for Unsanctioned Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.