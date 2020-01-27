South Africa: The WEF and the Confidence Conundrum

analysis

The World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland provides an ideal opportunity to pop a dipstick into the global psyche and take a stab at the levels of confidence, at least as it applies to the titans and the global elite. But that dipstick is showing measures that are unusually all over the place and the result is that we can conclude without hesitation that the future is either fabulous, or terrible. And that's the simple answer.

What is the state of global confidence? Are we all heading in the right direction? Or exactly the wrong direction? It's a frustrating and irritating question, because for a start, it's massively hard to tell, but it's also so fundamentally intrinsic to our lives. Confidence constitutes the most important factor in its own feedback look - and vice versa.

But there are also two peculiar problems at the moment: First, the most concrete indicators are just all over the place. And the second problem is that confidence levels and where you are on the political spectrum are fairly tightly aligned - the global right is confident, the global left is miserable. That's always been somewhat true, but the effect is particularly pronounced at the...