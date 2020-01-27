South Africa: Negative Perceptions of Corruption a Serious Threat to South Africa's International Standing

27 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Omphemetse S Sibanda

The global anti-corruption watchdog, Transparency International, has made seven key recommendations that South Africa can implement to improve its standing in the corruption stakes. It's time to act on them - fast.

The release on 23 January 2020 of the 2019 Corruption Perception Index (CPI) by Transparency International instils little hope and confidence that inroads were made in reversing South Africa's negative CPI of 2018. It has been such an ambivalent reaction, because several interventions came to light since the release of the 2018 CPI.

Shamila Batohi was appointed as National Director of Public Prosecutions and Hermione Cronjé was appointed as the head of the NPA's corruption investigative directorate in 2019. These two appointments were viewed by the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola as a sign that the fight against corruption is on. Moreover, the revelations of corrupt activities of Bosasa, the company that was alleged to have contributed R500,000 to the CR17 campaign, and the evidence of possible involvement by senior politicians in state capture heard by the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture were generally seen as making inroads into tackling corruption.

The commonality between the 2019 CPI for South Africa and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows
Magufuli Sacks Home Affairs Minister for Unsanctioned Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.