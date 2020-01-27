South Africa: German and French Ambassadors to South Africa Swapped Jobs - for One Day

27 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

One of the objectives of the swap was to send a message to South Africa about unity, trust, peace and reconciliation.

Delicately poised between Brexit and Brics, the European Union (EU), still South Africa's largest trading partner, believes it continues to offer the best deal for this country.

That was one underlying theme of a unique initiative between the EU's two major powers, Germany and France, in South Africa last week.

On Wednesday, 22 January 2020, the German and French ambassadors in South Africa swapped jobs for a day. Germany's Martin Schaeffer and France's Aurélien Lechevallier both crossed Francis Ribeiro Avenue in Brooklyn, Pretoria to each other's embassies on the other side and took over each other's staff, duties, official vehicles, residences and policies.

This manoeuvre prompted much mirth, of course. Lechevallier said it had been, "a strange and beautiful experience to feel the power of being the German ambassador". He told guests at a lunch on the day of the swap, which he hosted at the official German residence in Waterkloof, that he had already made several changes to German policy, which would surprise Schaeffer when he returned to his office the next day.

Schaeffer returned the back-handed compliment...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

