South Africa: High Court Asked to Dissolve a Second Eastern Cape Municipality

27 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

Detailing the 'diabolical' financial and service delivery collapse at the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality, a group of community organisations known as Let's Talk Komani has now approached the Eastern Cape High Court to have the municipal council dissolved.

"We have had enough of their arrogance. We have been trying to push water uphill for too long. They have made us into their enemy," said Ken Clark, the chairperson of Let's Talk Komani.

Since 2018, when the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape first hit the headlines for spending R90,000 on KFC despite massive services delivery failures, the situation has gone from bad to worse, according to papers before court that detail the collapse.

"The municipality is in a financial crisis and is unable to deliver basic services to the residents of the municipality, ranging from water, clean air, electricity, waste removal, roads infrastructure, roaming animals and fire fighting," Clark said in the founding affidavit of the application to have the municipal council dissolved.

The municipal area includes Komani (formerly known as Queenstown), Hofmeyr, Whittlesea, Steynsburg and Molteno.

This would be the second such application in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

