Nigeria: Gunmen Kidnap Imam's Sons, 1 Other in Abaji

27 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Sadiq Isah

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted two sons of the Chief Imam of Abaji central mosque alongside one other person.

City News gathered that Umar Bala and Hamza Bala, sons of the chief Imam, Alhaji Bala, were kidnapped alongside another resident, Sagir Isah, in the area.

A member of the victims' family, who preferred anonymity, said the incident happened on Friday, around 11: 47 pm when about 30 armed men invaded two houses behind senior staff quarters in the area.

He said the gunmen scaled over the fence of one of the victims house, while others surrounded the building.

He said those standing outside the gate shot several times into the air to scare away neighbours, while the other gang members broke down the door and gained entrance into the house.

"They used a heavy stone to destroy the door and some of them entered the room and whisked Umar and Hamza away, while the others took positions inside the compound, " he said.

According to him, the gunmen after abducting Umar and Hamza, proceeded to the victims' neighbour's house where they abducted Sagir.

"But they first attacked the security man where one of the gunmen used a cutlass to hit the security man while another used a big stick to hit him and he became unconscious, " he said.

He said the kidnappers has established contact with the family and they are demanding N15 million ransom but said negotiations are still on going.

Our reporter also learnt that the kidnappers carted away food stuff, including a half bag of rice, beans, a 20 litre gallon of palm oil and some ingredients from the two houses they invaded.

The Ona of Abaji, Alhaji Adamu Baba Yunusa, led members of his traditional council to sympathise with the families of the kidnapped persons, but he declined to speak to our reporter.

The spokesman of the FCT police command, DSP Anjuguri Manza, did not pick calls put across to him. He also did not reply text message sent to his phone as at press time.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Religion
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows
Magufuli Sacks Home Affairs Minister for Unsanctioned Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.