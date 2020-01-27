Somalia: Somali Army Clashes With Al-Shabaab Militants in Hiran Region

25 January 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The militant group Al-Shabaab and Somali troops clashed in Far Libah area, about 45 kilometers from Beledwenye, the capital of the Hiiraan region, central Somalia.

The battle left at least three people from the warring sides dead, according to the local officials, who said the area is still under the government control after Al-Shabaab attack.

Reports from the region also indicate that reinforcements from government forces are expected to arrive in the area to support the local forces.

Al-Shabaab has been launching attacks on government-held areas in the south and central Somalia as part of the group's struggle to oust the UN-backed Somali government.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
Conflict
East Africa
Arms and Armies
Terrorism
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Magufuli Sacks Home Affairs Minister for Unsanctioned Deal
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.