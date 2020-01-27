Somalia: Somali Army Clashes With Al-Shabaab Militants in Hiran Region

The militant group Al-Shabaab and Somali troops clashed in Far Libah area, about 45 kilometers from Beledwenye, the capital of the Hiiraan region, central Somalia.

The battle left at least three people from the warring sides dead, according to the local officials, who said the area is still under the government control after Al-Shabaab attack.

Reports from the region also indicate that reinforcements from government forces are expected to arrive in the area to support the local forces.

Al-Shabaab has been launching attacks on government-held areas in the south and central Somalia as part of the group's struggle to oust the UN-backed Somali government.