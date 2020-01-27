Somalia: Somali Govt Says It Will Not Issue Secondary Certificates for Puntland Students

Somalia's Minister of Education Abdullahi Godah Barre said the government will not issue a secondary school certificate to Puntland students unless they take part in the unified national exams.

Barre pointed out that he discussed with Puntland on the matter several times, but the State insists it will not participate in the examinations by the Somali Ministry of Education.

The minister's remarks come amid political tension between Puntland and the Federal Government of Somalia that has been raging on since President took power in 2017.