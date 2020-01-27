Nigeria: We're Far From Touching Many Nigerians' Lives - Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says despite all the social safety net schemes of the present administration, the government is still very far from "touching the majority of those who need our help, we still need more resources."

Speaking Saturday night in Lagos during the premiere of the Season 5 'Airtel Touching Lives' a philanthropic programme sponsored by Airtel Nigeria, Osinbajo said: "Because we can't do it all, that is why socially conscious organisations like Airtel is so vital in bridging the huge gap between what government can do and what is left to be done."

The vice president commended Airtel Nigeria for assisting the underprivileged members of society through its corporate social responsibility initiative.

"Listening to the stories of the lives that have been touched must be a reminder of so many others in despair who need our help and comfort," he said

He noted that in 2014, among the fundamental plans of the All Progressives Congress was to create social safety nets for the people in the country and also to show that the government owed a duty to the weak and vulnerable.

Osinbajo said that part of that social safety net was the feeding of about 9.5 million school children ongoing across 34 states.

He said the Federal Government was also giving monthly cash to about 10 million families.

NAN