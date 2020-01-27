Somalia: Farmaajo Offers Assylum to Swedish-Somali Isis Members Rejected By Sweden

President Farmaajo has offered to take in estimated 30 to 40 Swedish-Somalia ISIS members stating that he will accept them if European countries will not take them.

According to ANF News The President of Somalia has approved the plan for the repatriation of the ISIS women.

Speaking to Ekot, Somalian Ambassador for Europe, Ali Said Faqi, said that the Somalian President has made the decision after European countries refused to get the ISIS members of Somalian origin.

Faqi stated that these women will not stand trial in Somalia as they did not commit a crime there.

Kurdish authorities say around half of the Swedish woman in the al-Hol prison camp are ethnic Somal