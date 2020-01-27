Somalia: Farmaajo Offers Assylum to Swedish-Somali Isis Members Rejected By Sweden

25 January 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

President Farmaajo has offered to take in estimated 30 to 40 Swedish-Somalia ISIS members stating that he will accept them if European countries will not take them.

According to ANF News The President of Somalia has approved the plan for the repatriation of the ISIS women.

Speaking to Ekot, Somalian Ambassador for Europe, Ali Said Faqi, said that the Somalian President has made the decision after European countries refused to get the ISIS members of Somalian origin.

Faqi stated that these women will not stand trial in Somalia as they did not commit a crime there.

Kurdish authorities say around half of the Swedish woman in the al-Hol prison camp are ethnic Somal

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Conflict
External Relations
Europe and Africa
Terrorism
Refugees
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows
Magufuli Sacks Home Affairs Minister for Unsanctioned Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.