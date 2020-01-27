Eritrea: College of Medicine and Health Science Commences Post Graduate Studies

25 January 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — The College of Medicine and Health Science reported that it has finalized preparation to commence post graduate studies. The report was made at a lunching ceremony conducted today, 25 January, at the Asmara Palace Hotel in the presence of Ms. Amina Nurhussen, Minister of Health, Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Gebreab and experts from the Buffet Foundation.

Indicating that in the past years the College of Medicine and Health Science has been exerting effort to start post graduation studies, Dr. Haile Mihtsun, Executive Director of the National Higher Education and Research Institute, called on all academic staff of the college to take the opportunity as a stepping stone to create an academic atmosphere to make the college a center of excellence in the provision of quality medical care, training and research in the long term.

Dr. Yemane Seyoum, Dean of the College, on his part gave briefing on the background of the College and said that ample preparation has been put in place to start Pediatrics and Child Health and Obstetrics and Gynecology post graduate studies.

Commending for the support they were extended, Prof. Senayit Feseha from Ethiopia and Director of Buffet Foundation, said that the post graduate studies will have significant contribution in the development of health service provision in the country.

