Somalia Vows to Intensify Military Operations Against Al-Shabaab

26 January 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Somali government on Saturday vowed to intensify military operations against an al-Shabab militant group which it said has weakened.

A government spokesman said the operations which are being carried out in collaboration with troops from the African peacekeeping mission and the U.S. highlight the increasing capability of the government security forces to secure the nation.

"The inability of al-Shabab to prevent the federal government of Somalia operations in Jilib shows the fragile state that the terrorist organization is in," Ismael said in a statement issued in Mogadishu.

He said Somali and U.S. forces have conducted a series of military operations in the past two days targeting known terrorists in the al-Shabab-controlled towns of Jolie and Kunyo Barrow.

Ismael said there are no reports of civilians casualties and injuries as a result of these operations which he said have weakened the al-Qaida allied terrorist group.

