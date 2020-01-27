Somalia: Govt Dissolves Benadir Chamber of Commerce Over Alleged Link to Al-Shabaab

Somalia's minister of commerce and industry Abdullahi Hassan Ali has dissolved Benadir regional chamber of commerce barely two days after the leaders of the Chambers were arrested.

In a statement, the minister said his ministry will soon start the process to form leadership for the chamber.

According to statement, the directive will be effective from today.

The move comes after executive director and the deputy of the chamber arrested by the Intelligence agency last week over alleged links with AlShabaab.