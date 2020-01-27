Somalia: Govt Dissolves Benadir Chamber of Commerce Over Alleged Link to Al-Shabaab

26 January 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia's minister of commerce and industry Abdullahi Hassan Ali has dissolved Benadir regional chamber of commerce barely two days after the leaders of the Chambers were arrested.

In a statement, the minister said his ministry will soon start the process to form leadership for the chamber.

According to statement, the directive will be effective from today.

The move comes after executive director and the deputy of the chamber arrested by the Intelligence agency last week over alleged links with AlShabaab.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Conflict
Terrorism
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows
Magufuli Sacks Home Affairs Minister for Unsanctioned Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.