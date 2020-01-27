South Africa: Varsity Cup 2020 Captains Unveiled

27 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — The nine Varsity Cup teams have unveiled their captains for the 2020 season which kicks off on Monday, February 3.

Defending champions Maties are among those who will have a new captain for the new season, with Stormers lock Ben-Jason Dixon wearing the skipper's armband this year.

CUT will also have a high-profile name leading them for the first time as former Blitzbok Heino Bezuidenhout has been named as their new captain.

Meanwhile, UP Tuks and the Ikey Tigers have both opted for continuity, with Marius Verwey continuing to lead the Pretoria team, while Liam Greenhalgh will captain UCT after leading them during last year's University World Cup.

In next week's Round 1 action, UP-Tuks host NWU in Pretoria (16:45), while Maties meet Shimlas in Stellenbosch (18:45). Both matches will be broadcast live on SuperSport 1.

In the two non-televised fixtures, UJ take on UCT while UWC and Wits will do battle.

Both those matches kick off at 19:00.

CUT will start the tournament with a bye.

Marius Verwey (UP-Tuks), Heino Bezuidenhout (CUT), Jacques van Zyl (UWC), Ben-Jason Dixon (Maties) and Edwin Jansen (UJ), Liam Greenhalgh (UCT Ikeys), Edmund Rheeder (NWU), Justin Brandon (Wits) and William Eybers (Shimlas)

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows
Magufuli Sacks Home Affairs Minister for Unsanctioned Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.