South Africa: Varsity Cup 2020 Captains Unveiled

Cape Town — The nine Varsity Cup teams have unveiled their captains for the 2020 season which kicks off on Monday, February 3.

Defending champions Maties are among those who will have a new captain for the new season, with Stormers lock Ben-Jason Dixon wearing the skipper's armband this year.

CUT will also have a high-profile name leading them for the first time as former Blitzbok Heino Bezuidenhout has been named as their new captain.

Meanwhile, UP Tuks and the Ikey Tigers have both opted for continuity, with Marius Verwey continuing to lead the Pretoria team, while Liam Greenhalgh will captain UCT after leading them during last year's University World Cup.

In next week's Round 1 action, UP-Tuks host NWU in Pretoria (16:45), while Maties meet Shimlas in Stellenbosch (18:45). Both matches will be broadcast live on SuperSport 1.

In the two non-televised fixtures, UJ take on UCT while UWC and Wits will do battle.

Both those matches kick off at 19:00.

CUT will start the tournament with a bye.

Marius Verwey (UP-Tuks), Heino Bezuidenhout (CUT), Jacques van Zyl (UWC), Ben-Jason Dixon (Maties) and Edwin Jansen (UJ), Liam Greenhalgh (UCT Ikeys), Edmund Rheeder (NWU), Justin Brandon (Wits) and William Eybers (Shimlas)

Source: Sport24