South Africa: Blitzboks Pooled With France, Argentina in Sydney

27 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — The Springbok Sevens side will look to bounce back to form at this weekend's Sydney Sevens after a disappointing 10th-place finish in Hamilton, New Zealand on Sunday.

Neil Powell's men endured a horror time of things in Hamilton, losing to England (21-19), Kenya (36-14) and Fiji (12-5) - and only beating minnows Japan (31-5) - in their four matches.

All things considered, the Blitzboks can count themselves somewhat fortunate to have missed out on being drawn alongside any of those sides in Sydney, and have also avoided tournament hosts Australia and current runaway log leaders New Zealand.

Instead, the Blitzboks will battle it out with surprise beaten finalists in Hamilton, France; Argentina (who finished seventh) and a woeful Samoan side who were a lowly 15th.

Due to the recent change in the Sevens format, there will once again be no quarter-final round in Sydney.

The Blitzboks will have to finish atop Pool B in order to progress to the semi-finals, where, should they do so, they will face the winner of Pool C - which includes Australia, the USA, Scotland and Japan.

The winner of a heavyweight Pool A (New Zealand, Kenya, Fiji and Wales) will do battle with victors of the weakest pool on paper, Pool D, which comprises England, Canada, Ireland and Spain.

The Blitzboks will open their Sydney campaign against Argentina on Saturday, February 1 at 03:41 (SA time), followed by the clash against France (09:30). They will conclude their pool play against Samoa on Sunday at 02:51.

- Compiled by Garrin Lambley

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows
Magufuli Sacks Home Affairs Minister for Unsanctioned Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.