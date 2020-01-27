Nigeria: Plateau Varsity ASUU Threatens Strike Over Underfunding, Insecurity On Campus

27 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Dickson S. Adama

Jos — The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Plateau State University (PLASU), Bokkos branch, has threatened to embark on strike over underfunding of the university and insecurity on the campus among others.

Speaking with our correspondent, PLASU ASUU Chairman, Comrade Chun Pamson Bentse said their demand was part of a wider quest for the Bauchi Zonal ASUU to meet with the Visitor of the university, Governor Simon Lalong, to discuss issues affecting the smooth operations of the university.

He said they have formally written to seek audience with Governor Lalong and report back at the ASUU National Executive Meeting (NEC) meeting scheduled for March 7-8, 2020, after which they would embark on the strike if a resolution is not arrived at.

A copy of the letter, which was obtained by our correspondent, was addressed to the Visitor, (Governor Lalong) through the Commissioner for Higher Education, Ministry of Education, while PLASU vice chancellor and ASUU Bauchi Zonal Coordinator were copied.

Signed by the ASUU chairman, Bentse, and the Secretary, Deme Samson Bitrus, the letter stated: "Sequel to the resolution taken at the last National Executive Meeting (NEC) of ASUU, held at Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State, on 7th - 8th December, 2019 that the leadership of the zone meets with the Visitor (Governor Lalong) and reports back at the next NEC meeting scheduled to hold on 7th - 8th March, 2020, we write therefore to seek an appointment with the Visitor to discuss debilitating issues affecting the smooth operation of the university.

"They include absence of state government funded projects in the university, understaffing of academic staff at both faculties and departments, exorbitant tax regime and the non-domestication of the Pension Act 2014 in the university.

"Others are the high rate of insecurity on the campus, delay in constitution of a governing council for the university and inability to settle arrears of earned academic allowances to our members from 2010/2011 - 2016/2017 as well as 2018/2019 academic sessions.

"Your utmost consideration and prompt action on these issues are highly solicited in the interest of academic excellence and putting the university at par with other similar institutions in Nigeria and the world at large, in order to guarantee industrial harmony in the university."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Magufuli Sacks Home Affairs Minister for Unsanctioned Deal
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.