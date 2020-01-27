Somalia: A Tense of Fighting Mounts in a Town in Gedo Region

26 January 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Reports from the Gedo region indicate that tense of fighting was mounting in Bardere after troops loyal to newly appointed DC arrived in the town and seized control of offices.

Somali troops in the town staged a mutiny in protest of the arrival of the Jubaland appointed DC Ismail Sheikh Abdi Qorah who is trying to take over control forcefully.

The situation turned into chaos as both sides are making military movements that left local residents in a panic with fears that the city could plunge into a deadly conflict.

The DC has accused the Federal Government of Somalia of igniting a war in the region by sending troops and attempting to create a new administration against Ahmed Madobe,

