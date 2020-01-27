Sudan: Final Agreement On Northern Track Negotiations Signed

Juba — The Sudanese Transitional Government and the Revolutionary Front signed in Juba today final peace agreement concerning the north negotiating track between the two parties.

Member of the Transitional Sovereign Council Lt. Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabbashi signed the agreement on behalf of the government, while Dahab Ibrahim Dahab, the leading negotiator for Kush Movement signed for the North Track.

The Chief mediator, South Sudan Presidential Advisor Tut Gatluak, signed the agreement on behalf of the mediation.

The signing ceremony of the agreement, which was held at Pyramid Hotel in Juba, was attended by the leaderships of the Revolutionary Front, including chairman of the front Dr. Al Hadi Idriss, chairman of Sudan Liberation Forces Alliance Al Tahir Hajar, Chairman of Justice and Equality Movement Gabriel Ibrahim, Chairman of Opposition Beja Congress Osama Saeed, the Deputy Chairman of SPLM-N-Aggar, Yasir Arman, and representatives of SLM-Menawi.

The agreement has addressed the issue of the people affected by construction of dams as an agreement was reached on formation of a tripartite committee to study proposals on implementation of a number of development and economic projects in the north.

The two parties also agreed on formation of a joint committee to study demand of cancellation of establishment of Dal, Kajbbar and Al Sheraik dams.

The agreement also stipulates conducting the necessary studies for construction of the two canals of Marawi Dam, completion of Abu Hamad's electricity project, electrification of all agricultural schemes, settlement of the nomads and cancellation of decision No. 206 on repossession of lands of Marawi Dam of the Dams Unit.

Concerning the developmental aspects, the agreement stipulated implementation of a number of developments projects, including implementation of the other tracks of Al Tahdi, Sheryan Al Shamal and Western Nile Roads besides construction of the proposed road projects.

The agreement also includes creation of conducive conditions for the return of the people who had been relocated involuntarily from Wadi Halfa to their areas around Lake Nuba.

The two parties also agreed on formation of a specialized technical committee to investigate burial of atomic and electronic waste in River Nile and Northern States.