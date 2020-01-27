Gambia: Ida Jagne Wants the Court to Compel Gambia Government to Compensate Her

25 January 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Yankuba Jallow

Ida Jagne, a victim of the previous regime wants the Gambia Government to compensate her for her victimization by the former government.

She wants the court to compel the government through the Attorney-General to compensate her and not to discriminate her. It is her contention that the government should not compensate the family of Deyda Hydara and neglect her because they were both victims of the same incident which claimed the life of the veteran journalist.

Jagne is claiming among others for the court to order the Gambia Government to compensate her as they did to the family of late Deyda Hydara. Hydara, who was the co-founder and editor of The Point newspaper was shot and killed on December 16, 2004. The ECOWAS Court ruled that The Gambia government failed to conduct a proper investigation into his murder and ordered the state to pay US$50,000 to his family.

Justice Alexander Osei Tutu of the Banjul High Court has on Wednesday, 22nd January 2020 granted leave to Ida Jagne to make an application for an order of mandamus compelling the Government of The Gambia through the Attorney General to provide adequate compensation to Ida Jagne as a direct victim of the Deyda Hydara shooting incident.

The order which was made upon request by Lawyer Malick H.B Jallow, Legal Representative for Ida Jagne, now paves the way for the substantive matter to be heard on the 3rd day of February 2020.

