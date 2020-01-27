Sudan: UNDP Director to Arrive Sudan On Saturday

25 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Director of the United Nations Development Program, Achim Steiner is due in Sudan, on Saturday evening, leading a high-level delegation to meet the government senior officials during Jan. 25-28.

He will be received, at the airport, by the Foreign Ministry Assistant Undersecretary, Ambassador, Ilham Ibrahim Mohammed Ahmed and the Director of the FM Organizations Department, Ambassador, Nadia Mohammed Kheir Osman.

The visit comes in the context of strengthening the strategic partnership with the UNDP and the commitments presented by the program to the Transitional Government.

