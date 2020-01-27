Sudan: Cabinet Holds Emergency Meeting

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers held emergency meeting out of its premises on Friday and Saturday, and discussed the current situations in the country and the urgent issues.

Minister of Culture and Information, the Cabinet Spokesman, Faisal Mohammed Salih has outlined that the cabinet decided to take a number of measures to control the prices and protect the consumers.

He indicated that the Council requested to provide the Ministry of Industry and Trade with a daily report from the states on the progress of the procedures for receiving and distributing flour and control measures taken in the short and long term, and to take deterrent measures against all parties that cause crises, lauding the role of the resistance committees in monitoring.

The minister outlined that the Council of Ministers set up a teamwork for the fuel cards project for all sectors, and to set a time limit for that, and that the team includes representatives of the Ministries of Energy and Mining, Finance, Interior, Infrastructure, and the state of Khartoum.

The ministers, also, directed the authorities concerned to susped licenses for the vehicles that do not

The council also directed the withdrawal of licenses for vehicles that do not committed to the tracks or tariffs.

Salih pointed out that the ministers briefed on the arrangements carried out by the Ministry of Finance, in coordination with other ministries and the states to implement the 2020 budget.

The minister said the council affirmed the decisions of the Economic Sector concerning the development of the gold sector and to allow the private sector to participate in gold export, adding that tha cabinet gave directives for the implementation of the security plan designed to comat smuggling of gold via Khartoum Airport.

"The cabinet decided to continue efforts for provision of humanitarian aid for the war-affected areas, in coordination and cooperation with the armed struggle movements" he asserted.

The minister pointed out that the cabinet appreciated the cooperation between the government institutions of the transitional period the Forces of Freedom and Change as well as, the decisive role of the Armed Forces, the Rapid Support Forces and the police forces against the recent rebellion.