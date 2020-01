Khartoum — Defense Minister, General, Chairman of Security Arrangements Committee, Jamal Eddin Omer returned to Khartoum, Saturday, after he took part, in the peace talksbeing held in the capital of South Sudan Stateunder auspices of the South Sudan Head of State and members of the Mediation Committee.

The minister thanked the people and government of South Sudan State And president Salva Kiir for their sincere efforts for realization of peace in Sudan.