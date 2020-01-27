Sudan: Ministry of Health's Preparations for Coronavirus

Khartoum — Sudan started implementing a plan to prevent the leakage of the Coronavirus hit the Republic of China since Thursday morning.

Officials from the Federal Ministry of Health met with the authorities of the Khartoum airport and all operating companies to activate monitoring activities for all international flights arriving at the airport.

Director of the General Department of Emergency and Epidemic Control, Dr Babiker Al-Magboul stressed that, within the framework of the Sudanese Ministry of Health's preparations for the pandemic that occurred in the Republic of China, the Ministry has been following the matter closely and held several continuous meetings since last Wednesday morning where a joint meeting was held between the directors of the various departments at the Emergency Department and the World Health Office. Being acquainted with the global situation and what is required of Sudan to start its implementation quickly, in anticipation of the exit or entry of an infected person through flights, sea or land

He said that the meeting concluded with a rapid assessment of the needs of the Khartoum airport and the isolation center in Khartoum Airport and the needs of the State Ministry of Health as centers for pandemic treatment and the National Health Laboratory, noting that such procedures are carried out in Port Sudan to assess the airport, the sea port and the National Laboratory of Health

It is acceptable that after the results of this evaluation are reached, the matter is subject directly to the development of the comprehensive national plan for preparation and response to confront the virus, adding that there are urgent measures we have begun to implement since Thursday morning, where we met with Khartoum airport authorities and all operating companies to activate monitoring activities for all international flights arriving at Khartoum International Airport

The meeting of the Supreme Committee for Emergency Response at the Ministry tomorrow, Sunday, includes all relevant ministries and all international health organizations and agencies in order to follow up work to protect the country from this pandemic, pointing to the establishment of training activities, health awareness, equipping human cadres, ownership of information, and spreading health awareness among health and working cadres at Khartoum Airport and the general awareness of each The people of Sudan, in addition to an extensive awareness campaign through the spells and SMS via radio and television.