Sudan: Government Security Arrangements Committee Issues Press Release

25 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Government Security Arrangements Committee on Saturday issued press statement affirming that the Peace Framework Agreement which signed between the government and the Peope's Movement (North Sector), in the Two Areas in the different tracks includes the general principles of the sec urity arrangements.

The release underlined that by signing the agreement the two committees of the security arrangements will be ready to discuss the details of the security arrangements in the Two Aras(South Kordofan and the Blue Nile), with the People's Movement(North Sector) and the Revolutionary Front concerning the integration of rhe forces in Sudan's unified Army and security institutions, disarmament, demobilization and re-integration.

The relese also, thanked the government of South Sudan State, the Mediation Committee and the regional and international partners, affirming the government's commitment to reach a comprehensive peace that satisfies the aspirations of the Sudanese people and their regular forces, in particular, and the international community, in general.

Read the original article on SNA.

