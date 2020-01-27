Sudan: International Education Conference to Kick Off Sunday

Khartoum — The Ministry o f Education announced, on Saturday, the kicking off of Sudan Education International Conference, in the Friendship Hall which will be attended by the Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdouk ansd sponsored by the Minister of Education.

The conference will be attended by the Egyptian Education Minister, 23 foreign academic experts from Europe, US, EU and WB.

The three-day conference includes discussions on investment in early childhood, modernization of education methods, development of skills, education finance and education information technology.