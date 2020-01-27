Somalia: Al-Shabaab Seizes Area in Central Somalia

The militant group Al-Shabaab has taken control of El-Adde area located 55-KM away from Beledweyne, the capital of Hiiraan region, central Somalia. The militants seized the town after brief clashes with a pro-government vigilante group, who retreated to the outskirts of the town.

Tension is high in the area as the two sides are facing each other on the outskirts of the town. It's the first time in five years that the town has fallen in Al-Shabaab's hands.

Reports also indicate that reinforcements from government forces are expected to arrive in the area to support the Ma'awisley group.