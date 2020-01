Authorities at the Serrekunda Hospital said 3 people have died as a result of the violent the showdown between 3 Years Jotna and the police. CEO Kebba Manneh said the majority of the people brought to the hospital suffered from the tear gas released by the police.

Hundreds of Gambians took to the street today demanding for President Barrow to honour his campaign to serve for only 3 years. Manneh said many of the patients were waiting to be released.