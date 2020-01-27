Gambia: CEO Denies Story of Three Deaths At Three Years Jotna Protest

Due to the nature of the story I intervened as Managing Editor of Foroyaa to get direct confirmation from the CEO Serrekunda Hospital of the story of three deaths arising from the Three Years Jotna demonstration. He categorically denied that he is a witness to any death. He added that two of the injured persons were referred to the Francis Small Teaching Hospital.
