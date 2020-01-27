Sudan: Mining and Energy Minister Receives American Envoy

Khartoum — The Minister of Mining and Energy, Engineer Adil Ali Ibrahim, revealed that the reform in the mining and power sector came in response to demands of the December Revolution.

This came when he received Sunday the American envoy to Sudan, Ambassador Donald Booth.

The minister briefed booth on the chances of investment in THE mining sector in Sudan.

He described the mining sector in the country as more attractive to the international companies, indicating that the mining map in the country shows existence of various minerals including gold, affirming the keen of his ministry to rearrange and organize the techniques used by companies and traditional mining according to agreements that ensure maximization the state's interest.

The meeting also discussed the investment opportunities at oil sector that started by Chevron Company, referring to the entry of the US Baker Hughes Company.

The meeting reviewed the electricity power situation and the keenness of the ministry to enhance this sector and trend for the use of solar energy.

The American envoy said that he was briefed the minister on the chances of investment in the mining and power fields, hoping that American companies would enter this market, especially that the power sector in Sudan is still attracting to companies.