Sudan: New State Ministers Sworn in Before Al-Burman

Khartoum — Three newly-appointed state ministers were sworn in Sunday at the Republican Palace before the President of Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.

The new state ministers are Omar Gamar-Eddin Ismail as the State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Steven Amin Arno as the State Minister at the Ministry of Labor and Social Development and Hashim Mohamed Ibin-Oaf as the State Minister at the Ministry of Infrastructures and Transport.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, the Chief Justice, Neimat Abdalla Mohamed Khair, and the Transitional Sovereign Council's Secretary General, Maj Gen. Usama Al-Siddiq Jadalla.