Al-Fasher — The Director General of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Achim Steiner who arrived in Sudan, Saturday, leading a high-level delegation on a three-day work visit, will visit Al-Fasher, on Monday.

The Secretary General of the state's government, Mohamed Ibrahim Abdulkarim told SUNA the International official will meet the Wali (governor) of the State, General, Malik Al-Tayeb Khojali and the members of his government and the concerned officials.