Sudan: Govt. Rebels Sign Framework Agreement in Juba

Juba — Sudan's transitional government and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement faction under the leadership of Malik Agar (SPLM-N Agar) have signed a framework peace agreement in Juba. Both parties expressed their willingness to reach a comprehensive peace agreement before mid-February.

The agreement includes the political, security arrangements and humanitarian issues.

The agreement granted the two regions the right to legislate power, land issues, and security arrangements as well as resources and power sharing.

The signing ceremony took place at the presidential palace in Juba, in the presence of the president of the Republic of South Sudan, Salva Kiir, Sudanese government delegations, the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF), and the mediation team. Also, the representative of the Arab League and representatives of the Friends of Sudan and IGAD attended the ceremony.

On behalf of the government, the head of the negotiating delegation and deputy chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council, Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti', signed the agreement. For the SPLM-N, Ahmed El Omda Badi signed the agreement.

Salva Kiir

President Salva Kiir addressed the ceremony and he expressed his happiness for signing the framework peace agreement and hope that both parties will reach the final agreement within the coming weeks.

He also appreciated the trust of all parties on the state of the Republic of South Sudan. he further asserted that South Sudan will continue supporting the peace negotiation until a comprehensive peace agreement can be reached.

Hemeti

In his speech at the signing ceremony, Hemeti praised the transitional government as well as the people of South Sudan "for their generous support for the Sudanese peace process".

He also praised the SRF and the SPLM for their willingness to end the war and writing a new chapter in the Sudanese political history.

He said that the signing of the political agreement and security arrangements indicates the strength of the partnership and the determination of both parties to reach a comprehensive peace agreement that can change the lives of the Sudanese people and establish a new era of freedom, peace, and justice.

Hemeti stated that the Sudanese people, especially those in the conflicted affected areas have paid a very high price because of the war, injustice imbalance in development, resources for so long. "Now, the time has come to put an end to the injustice and pay the price of peace so that Sudan can move forward to prosperity, where Sudanese people can live a decent life. Given the determination of both negotiating parties; this is not far from happening or impossible," he said.

Arman

Yasir Arman, deputy chairman of the SPLM-N Agar, reassured of the movement's keenness to the peace negotiations until a comprehensive peace agreement can be concluded.

He considered the framework peace agreement as a beginning of peace. He also affirmed that "the SPLM-N is ready to enter into an active and productive partnership with Sudan's Sovereign Council, the Sudanese armed forces, the Rapid Support Forces, and the Cabinet, as well as the Forces for Freedom and Change and all the Sudanese who carried out this revolution".

Arman hopes that the framework peace agreement can be developed into a comprehensive peace agreement before mid-February. He further confirmed their readiness to coordinate with the SPLM-N under the leadership of El Hilu so that Sudan can step into a new era.

He hopes for building a new military institution that can be consist of the Sudanese armed forces, Rapid Support, and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front forces.

Regarding Hemeti's role in the peace talks, he said: "I have come to realise Hemeti is very serious about peace".