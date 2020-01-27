Sudan: Mufara Meets Ambassadors of Kuwait and Norway

Khartoum — Minister of religious affairs and endowment, Nasreddin Mufara Ahmed wet at his office Sunday with Kuwaiti ambassador to Khartoum Bassam Al Gabandi.

the meeting discussed the unique relations between the two countries and means of promoting and developing it particularly in the field of preaching.

The minister briefed the Kuwaiti ambassador on the ministry' programs in the field of moderate, peace and social security.

Mufara affirmed commitment to develop cooperation between the Kuwaiti ministry of Islamic affairs and ministry of religious affairs and endowment.

In the same development Mufarah met with Norwegian ambassador to Khartoum. During the meeting Sunday with the Norwegian diplomat the minister referred to the importance of peace in Sudan and the role of the transitional government's efforts to achieve such goal.

Furthermore, the minister explained that the Sudanese people have suffered too much from wars adding that peace was considered strategic goal for the revolution's government.

The meeting also touched on the religious freedoms in the country and the role of the ministry in respective issue on ground that he said Sudan is multi religious, ethnic and cultural country.

The minister highlighted that Sudan is prepared to find out a national project for gathering all Sudanese people together within the formwork of the new Sudanese state.

The Norwegian ambassador praised the state efforts of seeking peace affirming his country's cooperation and contribution in such respect.