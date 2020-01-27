Sudan: Mufara Meets Ambassadors of Kuwait and Norway

26 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Minister of religious affairs and endowment, Nasreddin Mufara Ahmed wet at his office Sunday with Kuwaiti ambassador to Khartoum Bassam Al Gabandi.

the meeting discussed the unique relations between the two countries and means of promoting and developing it particularly in the field of preaching.

The minister briefed the Kuwaiti ambassador on the ministry' programs in the field of moderate, peace and social security.

Mufara affirmed commitment to develop cooperation between the Kuwaiti ministry of Islamic affairs and ministry of religious affairs and endowment.

In the same development Mufarah met with Norwegian ambassador to Khartoum. During the meeting Sunday with the Norwegian diplomat the minister referred to the importance of peace in Sudan and the role of the transitional government's efforts to achieve such goal.

Furthermore, the minister explained that the Sudanese people have suffered too much from wars adding that peace was considered strategic goal for the revolution's government.

The meeting also touched on the religious freedoms in the country and the role of the ministry in respective issue on ground that he said Sudan is multi religious, ethnic and cultural country.

The minister highlighted that Sudan is prepared to find out a national project for gathering all Sudanese people together within the formwork of the new Sudanese state.

The Norwegian ambassador praised the state efforts of seeking peace affirming his country's cooperation and contribution in such respect.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Governance
East Africa
External Relations
Europe and Africa
Middle East and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Magufuli Sacks Home Affairs Minister for Unsanctioned Deal
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.