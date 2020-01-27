Sudan: Justice Minister Meets Delegation of WTO

Khartoum — The Minister of Justice, Dr. Nasr- Eddin Abdul- Bari, met Sunday the visiting delegation of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The Justice Minister has welcomed the visiting delegation noting the role of the Justice Ministery in legislations pertenant to the requirements of joing the WOT.

The WTO visiting delegation expressed readiness for supporting Sudan, encouraging the transitional government to complete the procedures for the Sudan to join the organization a matter that would introduces Sudan's international trade and investment potentials.

The meeting has agreed on the formation of a joint teamwork from the Sudan's Justice Ministry, the WTO and the other relevant ministries to work for meeting the requirements for joing the World International Organization WOT as an active member.