Sudan: Qadhi Appreciates Role of Sudanese Expatriates in Canada in Support to Transfer of Knowledge

26 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Hassan Mohamed Sheikh Qadhi, has appreciated the role of the Sudanese expatriates in Canada in the transfer of knowledge and their contribution to the development in Sudan.

The specialist in the field of immigration and development at Calgary University in Canada, Prof. Amal Madibu, said following her meeting Sunday at the Republican Palace with Hassan Sheikh Idris Qadhi that the scientific and objective vision expressed by Qadhi, during the Workshop on the Role of the Sudanese - Canadian Cadres in Transfer of Knowledge, will help pushing the cooperation the Sudanese - Canadian relations for wider horizons in the transfer of knowledge, especially in the academic and trade fields.

The workshop was organized last week by the Sudanese Expatriates Organ in coordination with the Embassy of Canada to Sudan.

Prof. Madibu said that the Sudanese expatiates in Canada are planning to draw up a strategy to benefit from the Canadian support and the qualified skills for supporting the development process in the country.

She added that her visit to Sudan after the glorious December Revolution was aimed to bolstering the relations between Sudan and Canada and establishing a number of scientific and agricultural projects in Sudan.

