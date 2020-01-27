Sudan: Government Delegation for Negotiations in Juba Returns to Khartoum

26 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The government delegation for the negotiations in Juba, led by the Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, Sunday returned to Khartoum after reaching breakthrough on several important dossiers.

In a press statement at Khartoum Airport, the government delegation's spokesman, Mohamed Hassan Al-Taayeshi, said that the delegation has returned after a session of negotiation during which a framework agreement was signed with the people's movement - Malik Aggar faction was signed, including an agreement on the security arrangements, besides the signing of agreement with the Revolutionary Front on North Sudan track and solution of the majority of dossiers and issues on Darfur track.

Al-Taayeshi said that the delegation has returned to conduct a number of consultations on progress of the negotiations, adding that the delegation will return in early next February to continue the negotiations on the remaining issues in Darfur track and to resume the talks on East Sudan track and the People's Movement - Abdul -Aziz Al-Hillu faction.

Al-Taayeshi said that most of the dossiers are expected to be solved in the coming session of negotiations, indicating that no progress was achieved with the People's Movement - Abdul-Aziz Al-Hillu faction on a number of issues, especially with regard to the relation between the state and religion, adding that the two parties have agreed to continue discussion on this issue.

He lauded the great efforts exerted by the mediation and the regional and international partners who help the two parties achieve this stage in the negotiations.

He expressed his optimism on success of the coming session of the negotiations that will begin in early next February.

