Sudan: UNDP Affirms Support to Government

Khartoum — Minister of Justice, Dr. Nasreddin Abdul Bari met, Sunday, the delegation of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

The minister welcomed the delegation, referring that the realization of peace topsthe transitional government priorities through signing of peace agreement with the armed movements.

He said the current negotiations aim at eradication of the roots of the problem to realize peace in all the parts of the country.

Abdul Bari briefed the UNDP delegation on the role of his ministry concerning the formulation of the legislations that cope with the requirements of the transitional period according to the Constitutional Document for 2019.

The delegation Chairman affirmed that the visit comes to assure the organizations concern over cooperation with Sudan in all fields.