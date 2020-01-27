Sudan: No Coronavirus Infection Registered in Sudanese Communities - Foreign Ministry

26 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that it has not registered until now any coronavirus infection in Sudanese communities in China.

The Ministry pointed to establishing forums at the social media calling for listing all students who reside in China and inform the ministry about any update.

The Ministry said in a press statement on Sunday that it follows up through the Sudanese Embassy in Beijing the spread of the new coronavirus in China and the procedures that were adopted by the Chinese authorities to curb the spread of the disease among its citizens and neighboring countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs commended the procedures that were adopted by the Ministry of Health and the authorities of Khartoum Airport to prevent spreading of the disease in the Sudan.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows
Magufuli Sacks Home Affairs Minister for Unsanctioned Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.