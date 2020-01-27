Sudan: No Coronavirus Infection Registered in Sudanese Communities - Foreign Ministry

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that it has not registered until now any coronavirus infection in Sudanese communities in China.

The Ministry pointed to establishing forums at the social media calling for listing all students who reside in China and inform the ministry about any update.

The Ministry said in a press statement on Sunday that it follows up through the Sudanese Embassy in Beijing the spread of the new coronavirus in China and the procedures that were adopted by the Chinese authorities to curb the spread of the disease among its citizens and neighboring countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs commended the procedures that were adopted by the Ministry of Health and the authorities of Khartoum Airport to prevent spreading of the disease in the Sudan.