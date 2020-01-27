Zimbabwe: Jena Mine, Workers Row Over Payslips

27 January 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

ZIMBABWE Mining Development Corporation (ZMDC) owned Jena Mine has raised the ire of workers for withholding staff payslips amid claims the omission could be authorities' way to avoid equipping disgruntled personnel with documentary tools to sue the firm for alleged labour injustices.

Zimbabwe Diamond and Allied Minerals Workers Union (ZDAMWU) secretary general Justice Chinhema said the trend was now common among mines in the country.

"We have been fighting Jena Mine on the issue of issuing payslips to workers," Chinhema said of the Silobela based mine.

"Failure to issue payslips to workers is a violation of labour laws. The Labour Act compels employers to issue pay advice to its employees."

Chinhema said he was informed that the mine has chosen not to print payslips because there was no pay structure at the company.

"They informed us that they are not issuing payslips because there is no pay structure at the mine," said the union leader.

"When we met Jena Mine management in October last year, they promised to rectify the problem.

"We are however surprised that they have not corrected such a serious anomaly. They are actually creating problems for themselves from the workers."

Chinhema felt Jena Mine could be withholding workers' payslips out of fear of the unknown.

"We now suspect they fear workers could use the payslips against them on a case before the Labour Court in Kwekwe when they unlawfully reduced workers' salaries.

"We also suspect that they are hiding how they are deducting statutory obligations," he said.

A worker at the Mine told NewZimbabwe.com the company has spoken about lack of a pay structure within its systems.

"The company is not giving us payslips. They told us that they currently do not have a pay structure. I understand they are now awarding workers money based on NEC (National Employment Council) rate plus cost of living adjustment which is 50%," the worker said on condition of anonymity.

Last year, about 400 workers at Jena Mine sued their employer for US$43 million over what they claim were salary underpayments.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

