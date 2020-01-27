Zimbabwe: Bev Not the Only Showbiz 'Bad Girl' to Get Married

27 January 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

Raunchy dancer, Beverly 'Bev' Sibanda Thursday shocked fans when she turned up at the Harare Magistrates' court donning a floral dress to exchange marriage vows with newfound hubby, one Chambuka Mufudzi.

But that was not all about the bottle stunt entertainer; Bev is also 'very' pregnant.

While Bev may have been first - and probably last - to sink the neck of a beer bottle into her privates as a trademark dance routine, she is certainly not the first among Zimbabwe's 'bad girls' in the entertainment industry to get married.

But what is all the farce about marriage when millions of Zimbabwean women get married anyway?

Conventional wisdom has divided women into marriage and non-marriage 'material'.

Bev and colleagues were not any, going by values prescribed by society that wife material should never be found anywhere close to a bar, let alone be found gyrating in any fashion.

But the girls have done in against all odds.

Rapper Kikkybadass, Enzo Ishall's '50 Magate' video vixen in December tied the knot in a traditional ceremony to businessman, Benias Mupasiri.

In the act... Kikkybadass in Enzo Ishall's '50 Magate' video

Similarly, Bulawayo dancing queen, Sandra Ndebele makes the cut.

In 2011, Ndebele well known for her semi-naked outfits and energetic dance, got married to UK based lawyer, Nkanyiso Mbusi Sibindi almost a decade after the two had met.

Sandra Ndebele

And guess what. Mai Titi has also found love, a serious one from what we hear.

Regionally, South African controversial socialite, Zodwa Wabantu was briefly married, then later called off the wedding and demanded her lobola back.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows
Magufuli Sacks Home Affairs Minister for Unsanctioned Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.