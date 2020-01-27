Zimbabwe: Bev Not the Only Showbiz 'Bad Girl' to Get Married

Raunchy dancer, Beverly 'Bev' Sibanda Thursday shocked fans when she turned up at the Harare Magistrates' court donning a floral dress to exchange marriage vows with newfound hubby, one Chambuka Mufudzi.

But that was not all about the bottle stunt entertainer; Bev is also 'very' pregnant.

While Bev may have been first - and probably last - to sink the neck of a beer bottle into her privates as a trademark dance routine, she is certainly not the first among Zimbabwe's 'bad girls' in the entertainment industry to get married.

But what is all the farce about marriage when millions of Zimbabwean women get married anyway?

Conventional wisdom has divided women into marriage and non-marriage 'material'.

Bev and colleagues were not any, going by values prescribed by society that wife material should never be found anywhere close to a bar, let alone be found gyrating in any fashion.

But the girls have done in against all odds.

Rapper Kikkybadass, Enzo Ishall's '50 Magate' video vixen in December tied the knot in a traditional ceremony to businessman, Benias Mupasiri.

In the act... Kikkybadass in Enzo Ishall's '50 Magate' video

Similarly, Bulawayo dancing queen, Sandra Ndebele makes the cut.

In 2011, Ndebele well known for her semi-naked outfits and energetic dance, got married to UK based lawyer, Nkanyiso Mbusi Sibindi almost a decade after the two had met.

Sandra Ndebele

And guess what. Mai Titi has also found love, a serious one from what we hear.

Regionally, South African controversial socialite, Zodwa Wabantu was briefly married, then later called off the wedding and demanded her lobola back.