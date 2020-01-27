Tunisia: Handball - Angola Lose and Fail to Reach Podium in Tunisia

27 January 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan senior males handball team lost last Sunday to the Algerian side, by 27-32, in a game that decided the third place of the 24th edition of the African Nations Cup taking place in Tunisia.

By half-time the Angolan national team were losing 14-15.

With this result, the national team were unable to retain the bronze medal obtained in the previous edition.

Angola had already secured the pass for the 2021 World Cup in Egypt, with the qualification for the semi-finals.

Egypt and Tunisia will dispute the final of this continental competition.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Tunisia
North Africa
Sport
Southern Africa
Angola
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows
Magufuli Sacks Home Affairs Minister for Unsanctioned Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.