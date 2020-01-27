Tunisia: Handball - Angola Lose and Fail to Reach Podium in Tunisia

Luanda — The Angolan senior males handball team lost last Sunday to the Algerian side, by 27-32, in a game that decided the third place of the 24th edition of the African Nations Cup taking place in Tunisia.

By half-time the Angolan national team were losing 14-15.

With this result, the national team were unable to retain the bronze medal obtained in the previous edition.

Angola had already secured the pass for the 2021 World Cup in Egypt, with the qualification for the semi-finals.

Egypt and Tunisia will dispute the final of this continental competition.