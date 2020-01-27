Nigeria: IPPIS - ASUU Mobilises Members for Strike

27 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rasheed Sobowale, Ola Ajayi

Ibadan — Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has threatened to embark on strike if the Accountant General of the Federation stops salaries of lecturers this January.

The association claimed the FG had noted that it would stop the salaries of the lecturers for failing to enrol for the Integrated Personnel and Payroll System (IPPIS).

ASUU said that a circular from the office of the Accountant General of the Federation ( AGF) was sent to all public universities last week Thursday with information to with-hold January salary of lecturers who refused to enrol in the IPPIS platform.

But ASUU stated that its congress members had resolved to activate no pay no work as soon as the government stopped its members' salaries.

The Chairman University of Ibadan Chapter of ASUU, Professor Deji Omole while reacting to the development on Sunday in Ibadan maintained that the union was ready to pursue her stand on autonomy and infringement on FGN-ASUU agreement which IPPIS would erode.

Omole stated it was unfortunate that even the President could not be trusted after assuring the Union to look into the matter and set-up committee to harmonise UTAS and IPPIS tabled before him at the last meeting.

While saying the union would not be threatened to allow alleged "undemocratic public servant like Accountant General of the Federation to ridicule tertiary education," ASUU said the move would throw public varsities into another crisis.

Omole said ASUU rejected IPPIS on point of law, principle and rule of law but has offered an alternative platform which has been named University Transparency and Accountability Solutions ( UTAS ), which would take care of university peculiarities.

According to Omole, if those ruling us are sincere they should ask their sons and daughters who school in Universities in the UK how Universities run.

"Only patriots can work in our hellish condition. Our position is that the principles of IPPIS are in contradiction to the principles of the autonomy of the university system and the constitution is clear enough because each university has its legal pattern and it doesn't have provision for IPPIS and it does not even capture the peculiarities of the university system.

"We are ready for them. We are not slaves that can be subjected to routine humiliation by government appointees ".

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Education
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Magufuli Sacks Home Affairs Minister for Unsanctioned Deal
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.